Home PDF Edition Melville Advance – June 19, 2020 Melville Advance – June 19, 2020 By Grasslands News Group - June 18, 2020 » To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Times – June 19, 2020 Herald Sun – June 19, 2020 Melville Advance – June 12, 2020 Provincial News Sask. COVID cases now at 708 following outbreak in Hutterite communities Submitted Article - June 18, 2020 There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 18, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 708. Fourteen... Co-op Refinery and UNIFOR reach tentative deal June 18, 2020 Nine new cases in north bring provincial COVID total to 693... June 17, 2020 Phase 4 of re-opening to be announced June 22; one new... June 16, 2020 Yorkton RCMP make arrest for drug trafficking following traffic stop June 16, 2020 Special Sections Staycation Tourist Guide 2020-21 June 18, 2020