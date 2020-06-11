Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Restaurants split on dine-in opening
Restaurants and bars were allowed to re-open on Monday, June 8 but the question will be – can they continue to operate with only 50 per cent capacity allowed and the bills still coming in?Some restaurants have made the choice to continue with take-out orders but will not open their doors for in-house seating.Lee’s Kitchen […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.