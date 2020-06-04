Happy as a pig - Mona Partridge who recently moved to Melville with her pets, including Beans, a Vietnamese Potbelly pig is currently living within the city limits. The City of Melville’s bylaw bans ownership of livestock but is working on a solution for its owner. Chris Ashfield Photo

Mona Partridge recently moved to Melville, SK, along with her, three pets including two dogs as well as a three-year-old mini Vietnamese potbelly pig named “Beans.” The Vietnamese Potbelly is a small domestic pig – bred primarily as a household pet - growing on average to the size of a basset hound. As a result, […]

