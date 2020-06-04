Home Fort Times Fort Times News Town administrative office plans for re-opening
The town of Fort Qu’Appelle expects to re-open its administration building to the public on Monday, June 15.Protective plexi-glass panels are being installed in the reception area this week to ensure safe distancing. “People have a tendency to peer around the panels rather than stand in front of them,” acting CAO Geri Kreway told council. […]
