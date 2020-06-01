SaskTel announced it is extending the waiving of data overage charges on SaskTel postpaid Wireless plans, noSTRINGS Prepaid wireless plans or SaskTel fusion Internet plans to June 8, 2020.

“SaskTel understands the importance of worry-free data connections and we are pleased to extend this offer to align with the third phase of the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “SaskTel is committed to providing world-class wireless, television, internet, data, and IP-based services to the people of Saskatchewan and I am very proud of the SaskTel team for their commitment to maintaining services throughout these trying times.”

As of June 9, 2020, data overage charges will apply if the data included in a plan is exceeded. On June 9, customers will have access to their plan’s full monthy data amount and they will be able to check the data they’ve used after this date using the mySASKTEL app. Customers who subscribe to data usage notifications, will get a text or email before they are charged for any data overages.

SaskTel said they will also continue to provide additional free content to its residential maxTV and maxTV Stream customers.