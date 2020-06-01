Campers across the province are gearing up as the 2020 camping season begins June 2, 2020.

“After much anticipation, we are pleased to be able to welcome campers back to the parks for overnight stays,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “While some restrictions remain in place for now, there is still plenty of opportunity to make this camping season a safe and memorable one. Our park staff have been working hard to prepare for visitors and are looking forward to seeing campers soon.”

In order to minimize in-park contact, an automatic check-in process will be implemented. Visitors who have a 2020 Annual Park Entry Permit and have reserved a campsite online or through the call centre can proceed directly to their campsite upon arrival.

Visitors are reminded that until further notice, beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds remain closed, in addition to laundry and shower facilities. Access to washrooms will be limited so campers will need to plan accordingly. Signage will be available throughout the parks to remind visitors of safety protocols and restrictions.

In addition, park staff will be implementing enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures. Campers are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and disinfectant products, maintain physical distance from others, respect the restrictions and rules and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

By working together, park staff and visitors can ensure parks remain safe spaces for all. While park events and interpretive programs are currently on hold, most parks will have Sask Parks Pick-up Activity Kits available to use. These do-it-yourself packs will help bring the joy of play and nature exploration to families, without the need to gather in large groups.

New activities will be available for pick up daily, with topics ranging from navigation and survival to campfire cooking and history. In-park posters will provide details on where the activity kits can be picked up. For those still looking to virtually access the parks, Sask Cyber Parks will continue through the month of June on the Sask Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saskparks.