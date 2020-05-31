As of May 31, 2020, there is one new case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 646. The new case is in Regina.

A resident in the North region who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was in their 70s. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 11.

Of the 646 reported cases, 53 are considered active. Two more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 582.

There are currently four people in hospital – three are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and two in Saskatoon) and one is in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 646 cases in the province:

• 142 cases are travellers;

• 381 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 47 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 256 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 95 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 197 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 47,824 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 29, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 36,335 people tested per million population. The national rate was 43,397 people tested per million population.

Possible COVID-19 Transmission in North Battleford

Indigenous Services Canada (First Nations Inuit Health Branch), in partnership with Saskatchewan Health Authority, advise that an individual who tested COVID-19 positive visited the North Battleford Walmart on May 21, 2020, when the individual was likely infectious. For more information, visit https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/May/Possible-COVID-19-Transmission-in-North-Battleford.aspx.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.