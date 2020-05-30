Today there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 645. Three cases are in the Far North region and one is in Regina.

Since yesterday ten more people have recovered, bringing the total to 580.

There are currently three people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in Saskatoon) and one is in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 645 cases in the province:

• 142 cases are travellers;

• 379 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 48 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 256 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 79 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 95 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 196 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 10 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 47,114 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 35,858 people tested per million population. The national rate was 42,391 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.