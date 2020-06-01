The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) announced a new $15 million project that will bring immediate jobs to Saskatchewan’s construction industry and long-term impacts to Saskatchewan’s mining and minerals industry through increased production and cost-savings.

This project is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery.

“This project will help jumpstart economic activity in the province by bringing both immediate jobs to our construction industry and long-term benefits to our mining and minerals industry,” Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. “Projects like this are just one of the many steps we are taking as a government to build a strong Saskatchewan and aid in our province’s economic recovery.”

“This infrastructure investment will allow SRC to consolidate SRC’s mining and minerals operations into a single fit-for-purpose building so we can continue to provide critical services to support the mining and minerals industry in the province and beyond,” SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. “It will allow SRC to optimize and expand expertise and capabilities thereby more effectively enabling Saskatchewan’s natural resource industries, including diamond, potash, uranium, gold and base metals, to thrive.”

SRC has been working in step with the mining industry since the 1960s and throughout its history, SRC’s goal has been to create positive value for the province. Today, SRC provides services to support all aspects of the mining industry from geoscience, exploration, extraction, processing and tailings management, to remediation.

SRC’s work with clients enhances and improves Saskatchewan’s presence in the minerals industry – a key sector creating wealth in the province. This is done by supporting new mineral discoveries, developing new methods and tools, as well as finding efficiencies, cost reductions, energy reductions and environmental benefits.

SRC is one of Canada’s leading providers of applied research, development and demonstration (RD&D), and technology commercialization. With 73 years of RD&D experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,500 clients in 27 countries around the world.