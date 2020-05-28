Robert David Gares of Yorkton, and formerly of Melville, son of the late Freda and Norman Gares, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 55 years.

Robert was born Dec. 4, 1964 in Melville, Sask., the youngest child of Norm and Freda Gares. He was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church just down the street from the family home.

As a boy Bob enjoyed playing in the backyard for hours, hauling different things around the lawn in the family’s little red wagon. He also played street hockey with his brothers and other neighbourhood kids. Bob loved statistics throughout his life and would even make charts about the stats of people around him. He became a big supporter of the Melville Pickers Fastball Club acting as a scorekeeper and tracking statistics for the team. Any Picker player knew when his batting average was slumping. He attended Melville Central School, Junior High and Comprehensive School. After graduating high school, Bob decided to pursue a university degree at the University of Saskatchewan in Vocational Agriculture. During this time he also helped his dad, Norm, on the family farm in the summer months. While attending university, Bob was diagnosed with cancer, but his determination never faltered. He beat the cancer and completed his university program.

Following Bob’s graduation he and Norm successfully ran the family grain operation until the farm was eventually sold in 2007. Bob then moved to Yorkton where he lived until his passing. From his home in Yorkton, Bob often travelled to Regina for Roughrider games. He frequently returned to Melville to visit family and help Norm maintain the house, yard and garden. Bob enjoyed golfing with his brothers in the summer and curling with family and friends in the winter. He and his brothers often spent family dinners reminiscing over their shared curling experiences. Bob had an excellent memory when it came to all things sports related especially, of course, statistics. He also enjoyed watching hockey in the winter with his favourite team being the Montreal Canadiens. Bob had a mischievous smile and was often very thoughtful. He was a quiet man, who loved going to church, and hanging out with his roommates at home.

Bob entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, May 14, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital. Bob was predeceased by his loving parents, Norm and Freda. He is survived by his three brothers, Don (Janice) of Melville, Jim (Melissa) of Regina, and Gerry of Drumheller; and his nieces, Jessica, Amanda, and Martha. He will also be deeply missed by his family in Yorkton, Loretta and Alvin Soloway, Lionel, Doug and Lorne.

A private family graveside service was held at the Melville Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Doug Schmirler officiating.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.