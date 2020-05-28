Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Town budget has $400,000 to pave roads
Town of Grenfell Property taxes in Grenfell remain consistent with last year, while residents look forward to newly paved roads and other improvements within the community.Council approved the town’s annual operating budget at its regular meeting on May 21. Highlights from the capital improvement plan were shared at the meeting, although the capital budget was […]
