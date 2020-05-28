Home Fort Times Fort Times News Car collector acquires 1923 Model T
Few people in the province have a collection of old cars quite as impressive as Marie Ann Daywalker-Pelletier’s.The Chief of Okanese First Nation owns nine vintage automobiles. This week she added a vintage 1923 four door Ford Model T Touring convertible to the assortment. She bought the car from Fort Qu’Appelle resident Philip Howard who […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.