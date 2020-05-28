Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Passing lanes construction a go on Hwy. 10 to Yorkton
$35 million project to be completed in Oct. It has been almost a year coming and finally the passing lanes on Highway 10 are well underway. The project has been in the planning stages since 2019 and many local residents have been looking forward to the improvement.Over the years, excessively slow as well as often […]
