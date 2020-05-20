Saskatchewan records seventh COVID-19 death

A Saskatchewan resident in their 60s from the North region who tested positive for COVID-19 has died bringing the total number of deaths in the province to seven.

As of May 20, 2020, Saskatchewan has 21 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 620. Sixteen of the cases are in the Far North (including nine in La Loche and six in Beauval), four in the North and one in the Saskatoon area.

Of the 620 reported cases, 120 are considered active. Twenty-four more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 494.

There are currently four people in hospital – one is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 620 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are travellers;

• 339 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 71 have no known exposures; and

• 71 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 49 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 242 of the cases are from the Far North, 165 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 88 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 223 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 187 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 41,951 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 18, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 32,410 people tested per million population, while the national rate was 35,570 people tested per million population.

Safely Re-Opening Businesses

All businesses that are open in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are required to ensure the necessary protective measures are in place to protect the health of employees and customers. This includes all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), physical distancing and increased cleaning of commonly used surfaces.

All businesses can find guidance on improved protection measures at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.