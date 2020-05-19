Seven new cases of COVID reported, 15 more recoveries

As of May 19, 2020, Saskatchewan has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 599

All of the new cases are in the Far North (four cases in Beauval and three in La Loche). Of the 599 reported cases, 123 are considered active.

Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 470.

There are currently five people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Saskatoon and one in Regina) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 599 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are travellers;

• 323 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 69 have no known exposures; and

• 68 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 226 of the cases are from the Far North, 164 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 84 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 216 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 182 are in the 40-59 age range; 99 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 41,606 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 17, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 32,097 people tested per million population, while the national rate was 35,118 people tested per million population.

Northern Travel Order Amended

As the risk of transmission of COVID-19 has regionalized in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, the public health order has been amended to only have travel restrictions applied to the northwest region. Travel to and from all other areas of the north – commercial, domestic and recreational as outlined in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan – is permitted starting today.

The public health order will include clarity for northwestern community leaders, residents and checkpoint staff to ensure that people can obtain essential goods and services when travelling for medical purposes. Municipalities, First Nations and recreational subdivisions that will remain under the current public health order restricting non-essential travel are: Bear Creek, Beauval, Birch Narrows, Dene Nation, Black Point, Buffalo Narrows, Buffalo River, Dene Nation, Canoe Lake First Nation, Clearwater River Dene Nation, Cole Bay, Descharme Lake, Dillon, Dore Lake, English River First Nation, Garson Lake, Green Lake, Ile a la Crosse, Jan’s Bay, Lac La Plonge, La Loche, Little Amyot Lake, Michel Village, Patuanak, St. George’s Hill, Sled Lake, and Turnor Lake.

This list will be updated as the risk of COVID-19 transmission changes.

Practise Preventative Measures as Retail Re-Opens

As the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan moves into Phase 2 today, retail operations can now open for business. That doesn’t mean that everyone should go out simply for the sake of shopping again. Instead, go on days when there is less crowding and there are items you need. Please remember that we’re not returning to business as usual, but we’re moving forward in our new normal.

Keep these in mind:

• To keep everyone safe, respect the rules of the businesses you visit;

• Go outside instead of loitering in stores or malls;

• Do not gather in groups;

• Now is not the time to browse – only shop for what you need;

• If you purchase food at malls or stores, it must be taken home to eat. Seating areas remain closed and eating is not allowed in other areas; and

• All elements of the public health order remain in effect.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.