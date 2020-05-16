Public asked to avoid Good Spirit Lake due to fire

Canora RCMP are asking motorist to avoid areas around Good Spirit Lake, SK along Highway 229 and the Tiny grid as well as around the resort community of Sandy Beach due to a large fire that has been burning since approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The Canora, Rhein, and Ebenezer Fire Departments, along with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency are on scene and have made calculated burns in order to contain the fire. Approximately 1200 acres have burned since this morning, creating thick smoke in the area. As this fire continues to burn, there is reduced visibility and poor air quality so Canora RCMP would like to ask motorists and the public to avoid the area this evening.

No one has been injured and the only structures that have been damaged were two abandoned sheds.

It is believed that the fire may have originated in an abandoned farm yard, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Canora RCMP is requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Canora RCMP by calling 306-563-4700. Information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.