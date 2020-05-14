Phase 2 of Re-Open Saskatchewan to begin May 19

With the May long weekend approaching, further restrictions are slowly being lifted on businesses and services in advance of the weekend as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Beginning Friday, golf courses and drive-in theatres will be able to begin operation under the guidelines contained in Re-Open Saskatchewan. All businesses that are eligible to re-open must be in compliance with these guidelines.

As restrictions in the province are gradually lifted in five phases, further information will continue to be added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on input from public health officials and feedback from businesses.

The primary change this week is the addition of guidelines for outfitting operations (page 48). Beginning Friday, owners and employees of outfitting operations are allowed to travel to outfitting camps, including those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District (NSAD), to prepare for the season and secure the premises. These operators must comply with the requirements of the public health order, including the travel restrictions within the NSAD.

Outfitters operating south of the NSAD that are not impacted by northern travel restrictions may begin operations starting on May 15 subject to the guidelines in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Following the long weekend, Phase 2 of Re-Open Saskatchewan will begin on May 19. Business that are currently able to begin operation in this phase include:

• Retail businesses;

• Shopping malls;

• Select personal services (hairstylist/barber, registered massage therapist, acupuncturist and acupressurist); and

• Public markets and farmers markets.

With its focus on the gradual lifting of business restrictions, Saskatchewan residents are reminded the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan does not change the need to comply with the current public health order and take the necessary precautionary measures, including:

• Limiting public and private gatherings – inside and outside – to no more than 10 people.

• Maintaining physical distancing by keeping two metres away from others.

• Avoiding unnecessary travel.

• Exercising caution when forming an extended household group and being aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. If you test positive for COVID-19, these are the people who will need to be contacted by public health.

• Staying home if you’re sick or symptomatic.

Anyone experiencing even minor symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact HealthLine 811 or their family physician for advice on whether to be tested for COVID-19. An online self-assessment tool is also available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.