La Loche closes liquor stores as nine new cases of COVID reported in Saskatchewan

As of May 9, 2020, Saskatchewan has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 553.

Five of the cases are in the Far North, three are in the North and one is in the Central region.

Of the 553 reported cases, 207 are considered active. Five more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 340.

There are currently 15 people in hospital – 10 are receiving inpatient care (six in the North and four in Saskatoon) and five are in intensive care (four in Saskatoon and one in the North).

Of the 553 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 273 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 61 have no known exposures; and

• 81 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 46 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 184 of the cases are from the Far North, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 103 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 74 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 196 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 173 are in the 40-59 age range; 94 are in the 60-79 age range; and 16 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 36,117 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 6, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 27,774 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 27,457 people tested per million population.

La Loche Liquor Sales Closed

On May 7, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre notified Minister of Government Relations Lori Carr that La Loche Council had passed a resolution recommending the full closure of all beverage alcohol related sales, distribution and consumption sites and uses in the Northern Village of La Loche, effective May 9th, 2020.

After further consultation with community and Indigenous leaders, the government notified leaders that the closure of liquor retailers would proceed as recommended. Effective today (May 9), the SLGA retail store and private off-sale in La Loche will be closed for two weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority will support the community to identify and assist residents who may be at risk of harm due to alcohol withdrawal, and will be providing further alcohol addictions program supports in the community.

