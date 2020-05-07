In-class learning in Saskatchewan suspended until at least September

Many of Saskatchewan’s 180,000 students continue to take part in learning activities offered by their teachers who are using creative ways to deliver education into students’ homes during the new normal that COVID-19 has created.

Saskatchewan Education’s Response Planning Team encourages everyone in Saskatchewan’s education community to continue with these learning opportunities until the end of the school year, as in-class learning will not take place until at least September.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saskatchewan, it impacted everyone in the education sector,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “We needed to move quickly and decisively in order to protect our students, staff and families, and within a matter of weeks, a supplemental learning framework was created to provide students with learning opportunities from their home. I am very pleased with the success we have seen using this new way of delivering education to our students and I commend teachers, staff and parents for adapting quickly and enthusiastically.”

Education’s Response Planning Team is working with education sector partners to begin work on what in-class learning may look like this fall, although the timelines will depend on the safety of everyone in Saskatchewan schools including students, teachers and school staff. For those students graduating this year, school divisions are working with graduates and staff to consider virtual graduation ceremonies and possible postponements as well, as public health orders remain which prevent more than 10 people from gathering together.

“We know that graduation ceremonies and celebrations are important to so many families, and we extend a warm congratulations to all of Saskatchewan’s Grade 12 students and we wish them the very best in their futures,” Wyant said.