Northern Saskatchewan records 20 new cases of COVID

As of May 5, 2020, Saskatchewan has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 487.

Eighteen of the new cases are in the Far North (La Loche and surrounding area), while the remaining two are in the North region. Of the 487 reported cases, 171 are considered active.

Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 310.

There are currently 13 people in hospital – nine are receiving inpatient care (two in the North and seven in Saskatoon) and four are in intensive care (three in Saskatoon and one in the North).

Of the 487 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 184 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 41 have no known exposures; and

• 124 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 43 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 162 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 128 from the Far North, 95 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 11 from the Central region.

• 58 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 174 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 153 are in the 40-59 age range; 87 are in the 60-79 age range; and 15 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 32,921 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 3, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 25,689 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 24,460 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.