Twelve new case; three more recoveries, 14 in hospital

As of May 3, 2020, Saskatchewan has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 433.

Four of the new cases are in the North, four of the new cases are in the Far North and four are in the Saskatoon area. Several tests from the locally identified cases noted May 2 in the La Loche area are still pending. These cases are not yet recorded in the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory daily summaries, and so are not yet included in the total figures reported today.

Of the 433 reported cases, 122 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 305.

There are currently 14 people in hospital; 11 are receiving inpatient care (five in the North region and six in Saskatoon) and three are in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 433 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 176 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 40 have no known exposures; and

• 79 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 42 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 161 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 89 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 81 from the Far North, 15 from the South, and 11 from the Central region.

• 40 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 159 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 141 are in the 40-59 age range; 78 are in the 60-79 age range; and 15 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are males and 50 per cent are females.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 31,572 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 1, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 24,562 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 22,934 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.