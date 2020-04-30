Sask. records six new cases, four more recoveries

As of April 30, 2020, Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 389.

Three of the new cases are from the north region (two in Lloydminster), two from the Saskatoon area and one from the far north (La Loche).

Eighty-eight of the cases are considered active. Four more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 295.

Currently, there are 10 people in hospital – seven are receiving inpatient care (four in Lloydminster and three in Saskatoon), while three are in intensive care (Saskatoon).

Of the 389 cases in the province:

• 137 cases are travellers;

• 159 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 36 have no known exposures; and

• 57 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 39 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 153 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 77 from the north, 75 from the Regina area, 58 from the far north, 15 from the south, and 11 from the central region.

• 35 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 141 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 131 are in the 40-59 age range; 70 are in the 60-79 age range; and 12 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are males and 50 per cent are females.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 29,642 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of April 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 23,269 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 20,176 people tested per million population.

Take Precautions when Forming an Extended Household Group

With extreme caution and under the following conditions, one or two close families may form an extended household group:

• Your families or friends must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends.

• If you are going to create an extended household group, consider if any member of the group has chronic health conditions that would put them at greater risk, or if they are in close contact with someone who could be vulnerable.

• Gatherings – inside or outside – must follow the public health order and be no more than 10 people.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Maintain physical distancing by keeping two-metres apart.

You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. These are the people who would need to be contacted by public health if you were to test positive for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.