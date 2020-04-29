KREISER – Jacob

Jacob Kreiser was born on 18 June 1929, the fifth of 11 children, son of Lorenz F. and Theresia (Hoffman) Kreiser on the Kreiser homestead, Sec. 2, Tp 20, Rge 6, W2nd, southwest of Grayson in the log house Jacob’s grandfather Lorenz Sr. built in 1904. He attended Flegel School, completing grade 8 on 30 June 1943. From 1943 to 1948, Jacob remained on the family farm. In October 1948 Jacob returned to high school at St. Joseph’s College in Yorkton to graduate from grade 12 on 30 June 1951 at St. Thomas in North Battleford. Jacob continued to pursue his educational goals, and graduated from Teacher’s College on 18 June 1952 in Moose Jaw. He began his teaching career at Flegel School following his graduation.

On 8 July 1953 Jacob married Dorothy Irwin of Moose Jaw at St. Joseph’s Church. Between the years of 1954 and 1963 six children were born. Marie and Vincent Paul were born in Ottawa, Jerome in Moose Jaw, Francis and Monica in Uranium City, and Sheila was born in Melville.

Jacob graduated from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor of Arts, and was awarded a silver medal in Apologetics in 1956, and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Education with Distinction in 1968 from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by a Master’s Degree in Education in 1974 from the University of Victoria.

In addition to his various teaching and administrative positions, Jacob found time to engage in Federal politics and seek election on 18 June 1962 as Federal Liberal candidate in the Meadow Lake Constituency; 8 April 1963 as Federal Liberal candidate in the Melville Constituency; and 8 November 1965 as Federal Liberal candidate again in the Melville Constituency. Jacob had the opportunity to travel around the world, several times to Europe including the Soviet Union in 1973, to Czernowitz, Bukowina from where the Kreiser and Hoffman families emigrated to Canada, visited all 10 Canadian provinces, and parts of the northern USA.

He retired from the education field on 30 June 1994, lived in Victoria, and continued to travel frequently, especially visiting with family and friends in the four western provinces. As father, grandfather, and great-grandfather he took a keen interest in the lives of his children as well as the families of his brothers, sisters, and in-laws.

Jacob passed away on Saturday, 18 April 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC at the age of 90. Jacob was predeceased by his parents, Lorenz and Theresa; brothers Adam, John and William; sisters, Mary, Elliss, Elsie, Violet and Elizabeth; brothers-in-law, Adam Rieger and Ivor Tank; sister-in-law Ella Kreiser; son-in-law Neil Trivett; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kreiser; and grandsons, Richard Bochek and Christopher Trivett.

He leaves to cherish his memory: six children: Marie (Mark) Griggs of New Westminster, grandchildren Jordan (Nicole), great-grandchildren Novadelle and Bowen, Jonathon and Julia; Vince (Kathy) Kreiser of North Saanich, grandchildren Mathew (Caro) and Andrew; Jerome (Cindy) Kreiser of Esterhazy, grandchildren Jamie (Martin), great- grandchild Liam, and Justin (Stephanie), great-grandson Reid; Francis (Laura) Kreiser of Lloydminster, grandchildren Miguel, David, Caitlyn, Erin, Joshua and Claire; Monica (Duane) Bochek of Lloydminster, grandchildren Jeffrey, great-grandchildren Tyra, Taylor, Kelton, and Kane, Krystal (Terry), great-grandchildren Mikaela and Oliver, Greggory and Jesse; Sheila (Michel) Sigouin of Regina, grandchildren David, Joseph (Rachel), great-grandchildren Connor, Jacob, Lauren, and Olivia, Shelley (Richard), great-grandchildren Jonathon, Michelle and Danielle, Sarah (Kyle), great-grandchildren Kayla, Tadem and Wyatt, Alexander (Nicole), Stephanie (Erik) great-grandchildren Ben and Jaxon, and Adam (Brandi), great-grandchildren Scarlett and Lucas; brother Lawrence Kreiser of Saskatoon; Sister Teresa Kreiser of Regina; nieces, nephews, God children and friends. Thank you to all of those who loved and cared for our Dad.

There will be a funeral mass and celebration of Jacob’s Life in Saskatchewan in the near future.

