Driver ejected and run over in rollover near Fort Qu’Appelle

On April 26, 2020 at 9:10pm Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision one kilometre east of Fort Qu’Appelle on Highway 10 that saw one person airlifted to hospital.

According to RCMP, a half ton truck collided with the guard rail on a bridge resulting in the truck to roll. The driver and only occupant, a 31-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. A passing motorist ran over the driver who was lying on the highway. EMS and Fort Qu’Appelle Fire responded and transported the victim to the hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle. STARS air ambulance then transported the victim to a Regina hospital for further medical treatment. The victim is in stable, but critical condition.

The passing motorist remained on scene and was not injured.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while police, with the assistance of a RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, investigated the scene.

The Department of Highways inspected the guard rail for damage and the highway was re-opened.

The collision is still under investigation.