Re-opening plan for businesses and services released

Today, Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Re-Open Saskatchewan is a plan built on a methodical and phased approach to slowly lifting restrictions so that more businesses can open and more employees can go back to work. The plan introduces five phases to methodically, gradually and cautiously re-open businesses and services across Saskatchewan, beginning May 4, 2020. The plan also details physical distancing measures and restrictions that will remain in place throughout the five phases and provides a number of factors to inform decisions regarding the lifting of long-term restrictions.

“Over the next several weeks, restrictions will be gradually lifted by adding more types of businesses to the allowable businesses list, meaning that they can re-open if they so choose,” Moe said. “All businesses and public venues will be required to continue following physical distancing and cleaning and disinfection practices to protect both employees and customers. Members of the public will be expected to follow physical distancing rules and to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Five Phases of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan

The Re-Open Saskatchewan plan consists of five phases. The timing and order of the businesses and workplaces included in each phase is subject to change throughout the process based on a continuous assessment of transmission patterns and other factors.

Phase One – Beginning May 4, 2020

• The first phase of the plan includes the re-opening of medical services restricted under the current public health order, and the resumption of low-risk outdoor recreational activities, including fishing and boat launches, golf courses and a fixed date for parks and campgrounds. The size restrictions of public and private gatherings will remain at a maximum of 10 people.

• On May 4, public access to medical services will be reinstated, including access to dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment. When it is not possible to physically distance, providers will be required to take precautionary measures as outlined by the Chief Medical Health Officer.

• Low-risk outdoor recreational activities will be allowable with precautionary measures, including fishing and boat launches (May 4), golfing with physical distancing guidelines (May 15) and a fixed date (June 1) and clear guidelines for the operation of parks and campgrounds.

Phase Two – May 19, 2020

• The second phase of the plan includes the May 19 re-opening of retail businesses and select personal services that were previously not deemed allowable.

• The size restrictions of public and private gatherings will remain at a maximum of 10 people.

• A full list of retail businesses and select personal services that will be deemed allowable in phase two is included in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, along with guidance, protocols, and physical distancing measures that allowable businesses and services are required to observe.

Phase Three – Date To Be Determined

• The third phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19, and does not have a pre-determined date. The third phase will include the re-opening of remaining personal services, along with the re-opening of restaurant-type facilities, gyms and fitness facilities, licensed establishments and childcare facilities. Capacity limits will remain in some facilities, such as limits to 50 per cent of regular capacity for restaurants and licensed establishments.

• All businesses and customers will be expected to maintain physical distancing practices, guidelines and recommendations.

• Other than in allowable businesses, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to a maximum of 15 people.

Phase Four – Date To Be Determined

• The fourth phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19, and does not have a pre-determined date. The fourth phase will include the re-opening of indoor and outdoor recreation and entertainment facilities.

• All businesses and customers will be expected to maintain physical distancing practices, guidelines and recommendations.

• Other than in allowable businesses, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to a maximum of 30 people.

Phase Five – Date To Be Determined

• The fifth phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19 and the preceding four phases, and will include the consideration of lifting long-term restrictions.

Monitoring Transmission of COVID-19 and Phase Advancement Criteria

• As restrictions are gradually lifted, the Government of Saskatchewan and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Chief Medical Health Officer, will carefully monitor the daily number of reported cases and other important indicators. These factors will inform decisions regarding the pace at which the restrictions can be lifted or put back in place if required.

• Transmission is controlled;

• Health system capacities are in place to test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact;

• Outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes;

• Preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other essential places;

• Importation risks can be managed;

• Communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the new norm.

The plan will also provide clear guidance to the public so they can continue to follow current public health orders and prepare accordingly for lifting of restrictions.

Long-Term Restrictions on High Risk Areas Remain In Place

A number of long-term measures and restrictions that are related to the highest risk areas will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

These long-term restrictions include:

• Maintaining the current Provincial State of Emergency;

• Recommendations against non-essential international and interprovincial travel;

• Mandatory 14-day self-isolation following international travel, exposure to COVID-19, or a positive COVID-19 test;

• Visitor restrictions limited to compassionate reasons at long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes;

• The suspension of classes in all primary and secondary educational institutions, both public and private; and

• Large public gatherings remain prohibited.

Recommendations throughout all Phases

The following recommendations should remain in place through all five phases:

• Protective measures for vulnerable populations;

• Individuals should continue working from home if they can do so effectively;

• Physical distancing must be maintained, wherever possible;

• People must stay at home when they are sick;

• Vulnerable individuals, such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions, should continue to exercise caution and minimize high-risk exposures, such as public outings;

• Personal hygiene will continue to be a key prevention measure;

• Enhanced cleaning and disinfection should take place in workplaces, public spaces and recreational facilities;

• Although the public health order regarding the size of gatherings does not apply to businesses and workplaces, they are expected to follow the recommended public health measures, including: physical distancing for staff and clients; regular cleaning and disinfection; frequent handwashing and sanitizing; use of PPE where available and appropriate; and keeping staff who demonstrate or report COVID-19 symptoms out of the workplace; and

• Long-term care and personal care homes must ensure that each staff member works in only one facility.

Service Delivery Within the Saskatchewan Health Authority

Re-Open Saskatchewan does not include service delivery plans for the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Resumption of elective surgeries, diagnostics and other non-essential procedures currently suspended as part of the COVID-19 system response will be considered separately, with updates on that plan coming in the near future.

COVID-19 Information for Saskatchewan Residents

Residents of Saskatchewan should remain diligent in maintaining physical distancing and practicing good hygiene. For information regarding the latest COVID-19 updates and to read the full Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.