RCMP investigating sudden death on Ochapowace First Nation

On April 18, 2020, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Broadview RCMP received a report of an adult female requiring medical assistance at a residence on the Ochapowace First Nation. When RCMP officers and local EMS arrived at the residence they located a deceased adult female.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South is investigating the sudden death with assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP Forensics Identification Unit from Yorkton and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. An autopsy will be conducted in Regina at a date yet to be determined.

The identity of the deceased has been determined and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South is in the process of notifying the deceased’s family.