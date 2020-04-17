Province and SARM introduce road ban exemptions for ag products

To help lessen the impacts of many challenges in the provincial agriculture sector, the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) are working together to lift spring road bans for priority goods.

“We have been working with SARM and the RMs to provide consent to determine which roads can handle secondary weights,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. “At the same time, we will work with these municipalities to monitor roads to prevent unnecessary road damage.”

“This measure will help producers finish last year’s harvest, market last year’s crop, and get this year’s crop in the ground,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “We know that the agriculture sector is under pressure and we are here to assist our producers.”

Producers are currently in need of critical supplies such as seed, fuel and fertilizer.

“We are encouraging RMs to work with highway officials to determine whether or not to allow the same weights on their local roads,” SARM President Ray Orb said. “This will be important to ensure trucks have access to farms and other facilities once they leave provincial highways.”

Providing higher weight limits will require close monitoring by highway and municipal officials to ensure that if conditions changes or if road damage occurs, weight restrictions can be re-applied to ensure road safety – and minimize the need for costly repairs.

For this year only, there will be no permit requirements for priority goods. Routes will be determined in collaboration with local authorities based on local conditions.