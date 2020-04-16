Rural hotel robbed of alcohol by man with axe

On Monday, April 13, at approximately 10:10 p.m., an unknown male entered a Canora Hotel offsale store carrying an axe. The male used the axe to smash a glass case and steal several bottles of liquor before leaving the business. He did not request any money or threaten any employees during the theft.

The male is described as being in his mid-20s and 30s, Caucasian, with a medium build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a blue plaid jacket with grey and black patterns, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a red scarf and pants with a stripe on the side.

The male entered the business approximately 30 minutes prior to the theft but did not make any purchases or talk to any employees.

Canora RCMP responded immediately but were unable to locate the individual. Kamsack RCMP, Yorkton Forensic Identification Services, and Yorkton Police Dog Services also assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will provide further updates when it becomes available.

Canora RCMP is requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Canora RCMP by calling 306-563-4700. Information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.