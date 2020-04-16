Fourteen more recover from COVID; one new case

As of April 16, 2020, Saskatchewan has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 305. Eighty-two of the cases are considered active.

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 219.

Currently, there are seven people in hospitals across the province receiving inpatient care. No one is in intensive care.

Of the 305 cases in the province:

• 132 cases are travellers;

• 124 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 29 have no known exposures; and

• 20 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 34 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 68 from the Regina area, 58 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north.

• 22 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 131 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 101 are in the 45-64 age range; and 51 are in the 65-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 21,569 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Don’t Delay Necessary Non-COVID-19 Care

People needing emergency or non-urgent medical care not related to COVID-19 are reminded to continue seeking treatment. Emergency departments and family practices are open and receiving patients. Delaying visits for necessary care may affect your health.

Similar to other businesses, family doctors are changing how patients are being received in their clinics. Rather than postponing appointments or delaying seeing a doctor, contact the physician’s office to ask about options for the visit, including phone and video consultations.