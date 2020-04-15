KOCH – Marion

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mom, Marion Koch (nee Selin) of Regina, SK, who passed away peacefully with her eldest daughter, Arleen, by her side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Regina Lutheran Home.

Marion was born on Sept. 12 on the family farm near Stockholm, SK. Marion was predeceased by her loving husband, George; by her parents, Ruth and Adolph; sister Myrita; brothers Rodgers and Wilbert; nephew Murray; sister-in-law Doreen (Ralph); brothers-in-law Willard and Gordon; and sister-in-law Carrie. Marion is survived by her loving daughters, Arleen and Allyson (Kevin); Godson/nephew Wayne (Lois); niece Sharon (Randy); and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law Mel; and sisters-in-law Pat and Theresa.

Special thanks to Caroline, Brinda, Teresa and many others for caring, comforting and loving our mom and being there for her and Arleen for Mom’s last day. We are very grateful for all those staff at Regina Lutheran Home who genuinely cared for our mom. Special thanks to Debbie, Winnie, Caroline, Brinda, Marilou, Teresa, Carley, Dave and many other staff in all areas of Regina Lutheran Home too numerous to mention. We’ve made many treasured friendships along the way.

Thanks also to our many other treasured friends for their love and kindness to our mom and us: Shannon, Gail, Glenn, the Kirko family, Heather, Ken, Dave, Shelley, Moe E, Gloria, Lynette, Olive, Rider girl, Edie and Russ and many other friends and family. Love you all. God bless.

Mom loved her daughters and son-in-law very much. She also loved her favourite team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In Mom’s honour, we ask everyone to wear their Saskatchewan Roughriders gear, something green or something of her other favourite colour, pink. Donations in Mom’s honour may be made to New Stockholm Lutheran Church if anyone wishes to do so.

Til we meet again.

A family graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at New Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery, New Stockholm, SK, with the Rev. Vivian Roberts officiating. A celebration of Marion’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.