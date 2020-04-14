Home Herald Sun One more case of COVID-19; nine more recoveries
Provincial News
Saskatchewan records fourth COVID-19 death
A Saskatchewan resident in their 60s has died from complications related to COVID-19. The death took place in Regina.
As of April 14, 2020, Saskatchewan has one new, confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 301. One hundred and ten of the cases are considered active. Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 187. Currently, there are seven people in hospitals across the province receiving inpatient care. Of the […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.