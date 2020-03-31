Eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

As of March 31, 2020, Saskatchewan has eight new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 184.

Four people are currently in hospital, with three receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. One person is in the intensive care unit in Regina.

Overall in the province:

Nine cases are the result of local transmission, while the rest are travel-related or cluster-related due to exposure at mass gatherings.

Ninety of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 39 from Regina, 37 from the north, nine from the central region, six from the south and three from the far north.

Fifty-five per cent of the cases are males and 45 per cent are females.

Six cases are 19 years of age and under; 83 are in the 20-44 age range; 64 are in the 45-64 range; and 31 are in the 65-plus range.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 reported to date.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 21.

To date, 10,216 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. This is an increase of 475 since yesterday.

Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Need to Remain Vigilant

Today’s number of new cases may be the lowest in a week, but it’s important not to get complacent with precautions for COVID-19. It’s as important as ever to stay home whenever possible, and to avoid close contact (a minimum of two metres) with others to prevent spreading the virus.

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, travellers returning from international destinations, including the United States, and those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are required to self isolate under the current public health order.

There are reports of people across the province disregarding these directives, which will only increase the amount of time it takes to flatten the curve. Do your part to help protect yourself, your neighbours and your community.

How to Protect Yourself and Others