COVID-19 checkpoints to be established at Manitoba borders

The Manitoba government will establish five highway checkpoints and provide information in airports to help inform travellers about the public health measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen and Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today.



“We must do everything we can to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and on our health-care system,” said Cullen. “This approach will help ensure travellers know they must self-isolate, what the province’s state of emergency means to them and other important public health information. By being informed, we can reduce the risk to Manitobans and help keep our communities healthy and safe.”



Travellers will receive information about Manitoba’s current state of emergency, public health orders issued under The Public Health Act, and the need to immediately self-isolate for 14 days after travel in Canada or internationally.



Cullen noted this kind of proactive measure to inform travellers and help slow the spread of COVID-19 is critical.



Checkpoints will be located at the:

• Ontario border:

– Trans-Canada Highway East (West Hawk Lake/Falcon Lake);

• Saskatchewan border:

– Trans-Canada Highway West (west of Kirkella/Elkhorn/Virden);

– PTH 16 (west of Russell);

– PTH 5W (west of Roblin); and

– PTH 2 (west of Sinclair/Reston/Souris).



“We expect these checkpoints to be operational this week, staffed by provincial employees,” said Schuler. “Drivers can expect to see roadside signage to help direct them to the checkpoints and support traffic safety.”



These checkpoints are established under the authority of The Public Health Act. No one will be denied entry into Manitoba at these locations.



Signage will also be placed at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and the Brandon Municipal Airport to ensure people arriving on domestic flights have similar information.