RCMP investigating Break & enter near Wolseley

The Indian Head RCMP are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a rural property about two miles south of Wolseley.

Sometime between 8:00 pm on March 23 and 8:30 am on March 24, suspects entered onto the rural property and entered a building and stole a large amount of tools and equipment. About $13,000 worth of tools and equipment were taken from the building. The suspects did not cause damage to the building in order to enter it. Police suspect that it would have the taken the suspects a considerable amount of time to load up the tools that were taken. If anybody has information on this or seen something suspicious in the area at around this time, they are asked to call the Indian Head RCMP at (306) 695-5200 or Crimestoppers. Thank you for your attention to this. Sgt. Ryan Case.

If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP.