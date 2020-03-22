Co-op Refinery unable to accept special mediators’ recommendations amidst economic turmoil

Co-op Refinery says it is “unable to accept” the recommendations made by the special mediators over the refinery labour dispute.

“We thank Special Mediators Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready for their time and effort in meeting with us and thoughtfully considering both parties’ positions,” Federated Co-op Ltd. wrote on their Twitter.

In a news released issued by the Co-op Refinery who said they carefully analyzed the report, CRC determined it is unable to accept all aspects of the report’s recommendations in their entirety and will need to make modifications out of their responsibility to its employees, the co-op owners, their customers and the broader communities that depend on the long-term sustainability of CRC. CRC went on to say that the report does contain a number of helpful recommendations, which the company hopes will stand to move negotiations toward a resolution and a signed deal with Unifor 594.

CRC went on to say the company must now also consider the stark world developments that are presently unfolding and their impacts to both their business reality and our ever-more critical responsibility to their multiple stakeholders.

“Global economic circumstances have changed, and with that, we have seen a drastic decline in the consumer consumption of fuel and rapidly declining oil prices that have put the CRC in a more difficult financial position than when negotiations began. Like all businesses, the refinery is now reassessing how to manage through the financial turmoil. As a company, we must consider how to reduce costs, delay capital spending, protect jobs and make decisions around cancelling projects that are no longer viable. As negotiations proceed, CRC will ultimately need to make decisions that are responsible and responsive not only to its employees but also to our local co-op owners, customers and the broader communities across Western Canada,” the news release said.

The CRC said they continue to be committed to reaching a fair deal and will be presenting the Unifor 594 membership with an offer in the coming days.

On March 20, Unifor Local 594 said it was prepared to accept the recommendations made by the special mediators.