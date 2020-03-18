Eight new cases of COVID-19 found in Sask.

As of March 18, 2020, Saskatchewan has eight new, presumptive positive cases. With the previously reported two confirmed cases and six presumptive positives, the province now has 16 cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are completing contact investigations on all cases now.

Fifteen of the sixteen cases are well enough to self-isolate at home at present; one presumptive positive case is in hospital for medical reasons not related to COVID-19.

“This is a critical time for all individuals and organizations to ensure that they are practicing social distancing, staying home whenever possible and absolutely staying home when you are ill, even with mild symptoms,” Saskatchewan Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “We have an instance where the contact investigation has not yet demonstrated a link to travel, which could signal local transmission. We will also see more cases linked to travel within Canada. Limit all non-essential travel at this time as part of the provincial and national effort to prevent transmission.”

An individual in their 30s was tested in Regina.

An individual in their 40s was tested following close contact with a previously announced presumptive positive case in Saskatchewan.

An individual in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon following travel from Tennessee.

An individual in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon following travel to Oregon, Nevada and Edmonton.

An individual was tested in Moose Jaw following their travel from Vancouver.

An individual was tested in Regina following their travel from Cancun, Mexico.

An individual was tested in Regina following their travel from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

An individual in their 40s was tested in Saskatoon following their travel from Vancouver.

Note that demographic information on these presumptive positive cases is still being gathered as part of public health’s ongoing contact investigations.

All persons returning from international destinations, including the U.S., are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to Canada. Public health officials request all individuals on Sunwing flights WG540 and WG496 of March 14 to self-isolate and actively monitor for symptoms.

Flight Destinations Date Sunwing WG540 Cancun to Regina March 14 Sunwing WG496 Cabo San Lucas to Regina March 14

The COVID-19 self-assessment tool available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 can assist you in determining whether to seek further medical direction.

Unsure of your symptoms? Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 and use the self-assessment tool to determine if you should contact HealthLine 811.