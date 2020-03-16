SaskTel waives data overage fees amid COVID-19

SaskTel announced plans to assist customers during the global COVID-19 pandemic by waiving all data overage charges for SaskTel Wireless (postpaid and prepaid) and fusion Internet customers who will be working from home and remotely. Effective March 17th to March 31st, 2020, there will be no data overage charges (domestic data) for business or consumer customers, on SaskTel’s postpaid Wireless plans, noSTRINGS Prepaid wireless plans or SaskTel fusion Internet plans.

“SaskTel’s internet plans are already unlimited, so our customers can use as much as needed during this time with the peace of mind of having no additional fees or throttling of data,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “In order to ensure our Wireless and fusion Internet customers also have peace of mind during this difficult time, SaskTel will waive all data overage charges on their plans to help support our customers who will be working from home amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

SaskTel will also be providing its maxTV and maxTV Stream customers with access to additional news and entertainment channels to help keep them informed and their family entertained. The following channels will be available until March 31st, 2020 – CTV News Channel (16/316), CBC News Network (15/315), LCN (266), Family (130/430), Family Jr (133/433), and Family CHRGD (97). For a full list of free previews available to SaskTel customers, visit www.sasktel.com.

This change will be automatically implemented, and customers are not required to take any action.