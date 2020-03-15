Guidelines announced for people returning to Saskatchewan

New travel guidance for residents travelling internationally and returning to Saskatchewan have been released.

The Federal Government and Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer recommend returning to Canada and avoiding non-essential international travel until further notice.

All travellers returning from international destinations – including the United States – need to self-isolate and monitor their health for 14 days upon return. Travellers returning from within Canada are advised to self-monitor for 14 days upon return. Members of the public who have travelled outside the province in the previous 14 days should not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities.

If you have recently travelled internationally and are experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms, please call HealthLine 811.