Province orders large public gatherings to be cancelled

Today, Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Jim Reiter and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The Chief Medical Health Officer of Saskatchewan has made the following order pursuant to Section 45 of The Public Health Act effective Monday, March 16:

• The Chief Medical Health Officer orders that no public gathering of over 250 people in any one room take place. This does not include settings where people are distributed into multiple rooms or buildings, such as schools, universities or workplaces.

• The Chief Medical Health Officer orders that no events of over 50 people with speakers or attendees who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days take place.

• Retail locations and Faith based organizations are exempt, however, they should have measures (such as crowd size monitoring) that support safe social distancing and should seek guidance from the local medical health officer if necessary.

• Effective immediately, people who have travelled outside the province in the previous 14 days or have acute repository or flu-like symptoms should avoid visiting long term care homes and hospitals.