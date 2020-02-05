BEAULIEU – Richard “Bubba”

Richard “Bubba” Beaulieu, late of Fort Qu’Appelle SK, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Fort Qu’Appelle, at the age of 59 years. Bubba was born May 18, 1960 in Balcarres. Bubba will be lovingly remembered by his father, Gerald; brothers, Claude (Tracy), Robert, Larry (Michelle); nieces and nephews, Shane, Mike, Hunter, Sierra (Kyle), Courtney (Tracey), Bobby, Kyle, Dylan, Austin and Brandon; great nieces and nephews, Sawyer, Embyr, Lily and Noah; as well as special friend, Sherry. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret; and his brother, Chuck. A celebration of Bubba’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Fort Qu’Appelle Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bubba’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.