Canora RCMP looking 22-year-old male wanted on Canada-wide warrant for sexual crimes

Canora RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a young adult male wanted on a Canada-wide Warrant for 3 counts of sexual assault, 2 counts of invitation to sexual touching, 2 counts of sexual interference and breaching his conditions.

22-year-old John Alfonso Anasarias is wanted in connection with events which occurred in September 2017. Saskatchewan RCMP has investigated these events and Anasarias is now wanted since June 2019.

Anasarias is described as a 22-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes, who weighs 70 kg (154 lbs), and measures 180 cm (5.9 ft).

He was last known to be living in the Regina and Kelvington areas, but he may have fled the country.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of John Alfonso Anasarias is asked to contact RCMP Canora at 306-563-4700. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.