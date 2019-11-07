KONDEL – Bernard Arthur

Dec. 19, 1932 – Oct. 29, 2019

It is with great sadness that Bernard Arthur Kondel of Melville, Sask., beloved husband of Florence Kondel, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital. Bernard was born on Dec. 19, 1932 in Melville to Anton and Annie (Sinkiewicz) Kondel. He was the fourth oldest of seven. He received his education at St. Henry’s School until he started his first job at Swifts Creamery, from there he was employed with the City of Melville until he found his life-long career, working for the CN. After 33 years of service he retired in 1986. During layoffs and on the side he was a well-known house painter with a steady hand. Bernard married the love of his life, Florence Balaberda, on Oct. 19, 1953. They were blessed with five children, which in turn blessed them with 14 grandchildren and soon to be the 17th great-grandchild. Bernie had an incredible love and dedication to being at the hockey rink cheering on the Millionaires. He was the goal judge for 50 years. At every game the fans could be heard yelling “Bernie turn the light on”. Many of his good years were spent camping. Bernie and Florence’s second home for 14 years was at Meyers Beach campsite where they entertained many family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, loved biking and enjoyed nature. Travelling by train to B.C. and Toronto was always a must to visit family. He took great pride in having the shiniest car, as he was forever seen in the driveway with a chamois in his hand. He loved playing pool, shuffleboard, cards and cribbage, he always said “the hand is quicker than the eye” and yes, he was good at cheating, but we couldn’t catch him. Without a doubt he had the most unconditional love for his beloved pets over the years. He treasured all his visits from his family and grandchildren and was so proud of every one of them. Bernard became a resident at St. Paul Lutheran Home in April 2019. In that short period of time he bonded with the staff, who were compassionate caregivers but most of all became his friends. He was a jokester, loved to tease them and they did the same in return. He has always been known as the Candy Man, so before leaving the room he insisted you grab a candy. Bernard was predeceased by his daughter Charmaine; parents, Anton and Annie Kondel; step-father, Bill Werbicki; brothers, Joe, Phillip, Daniel; sisters, Marion Pilot and Evelyn Ziola. Bernard leaves to cherish his memory and to celebrate his life: his wife, Florence; his children, Cheryl (Dwayne) Waldbauer, children Jonathan (Stacey) children Kylee and Nathan, Justin (Briana) children Hailee, Liberty and Kelsey; Pat (Garnet) Unterschute, children Amanda (Ian) Devers, children Warner and Annaliese, Sean (Kathy) Unterschute, children Lindsay and Jakob, Rebekah Untershute (Kris) child Katie; Wayne (Leona) Kondel, children Brennan and Dane (Teagan); Charmaine’s children, Jeanine (Rob) Bauer children Talli and Amaira; sons Kylle and Lowen Rokosh; Darlene (Greg), children Brandon Novakowski, Blaise (Lisa) children Gavin, Hope and Merrick Novakowski; Brittany Novakowski (Logan) child Dream, Taneeka (Jason) Higgins and baby Higgins; his sister, Diane Kondel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral mass was celebrated for Bernard on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church in Melville with Father Andrew Sowa, OMI, as the Celebrant. We will miss him dearly. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.