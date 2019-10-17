FRITZKE – Clarence Herman

March 2, 1933 - Oct. 8, 2019

Clarence Herman Fritzke went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, SK, at the age of 86 years. Clarence was born March 2, 1933, to Edward and Eldie Fritzke at the family homestead near Hubbard, SK. The family attended Fenwood Baptist Church. Early in his teen years, he accepted Christ as his personal Saviour and was baptized at Dohms’ Lake south of Fenwood. When the family moved to the farm north of Fenwood, Clarence continued to help his parents. Clarence married Delaine Adam on July 24, 1965, and together they took over the farm. Here they raised their three children and hosted many memorable family gatherings. It was while living on the farm that they began attending the Melville Baptist Church. Clarence began driving school bus for the Deer Park School Division and then opened his own parts and repair shop under K.O. Farm Service in 1974. In June 2005, Clarence and Delaine moved to Melville. Clarence cared for Delaine as she progressed through the years with Alzheimer’s. In August of 2010, Delaine was moved to St. Paul Lutheran Home and passed away Sept. 6, 2010. In October 2012, Clarence moved into Caleb Village in Melville, where he enjoyed visiting, driving around on his scooter and distributing Daily Bread devotionals. As his strength declined and his physical needs increased, Clarence moved into St. Paul Lutheran Home in June 2019. His heart growing weaker, he was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 29, 2019, and passed away peacefully with his son by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Clarence was predeceased by his wife, Delaine; his parents, Edward and Eldie; his siblings, Arthur and wife Frances, Edgar and wife Bernice, Irene and husband Bryden Reschke, Evelyn Frers, James and Alvin; sister-in-law Reta Newman and brother-in-law Edward Archer. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter Verle (Clair) Ziolkowski, son Neil Fritzke, daughter Pearl (Jason) Teniuk and grandsons Rhyse and Rylan Teniuk; in-laws Betty and Shirley Fritzke, Bill Frers, Darlene Archer and Arnold Newman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Melville Baptist Church, Melville, SK, with interment and lunch to follow. Donations in memory of Clarence can be made to The Gideons International in Canada gideons.ca The family would like to thank Dad’s friends and the staff at St. Peter’s Hospital, St. Paul Lutheran Home and Caleb Village for all the care and love they have shown Dad over the years. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.