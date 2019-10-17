FORSBERG – Mary

Jan. 23, 1926 - Oct. 4, 2019

Mary Forsberg was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in the Cotham district, south west of Dubuc, Sask.; a daughter of Jacob and Pauline (nee Parislau) Kopetski. Mary, along with her nine sisters and one brother, were raised on the family farm and received her education at the Cotham School. As a young woman, Mary ventured out on her own, and for a short time worked at a hospital in Regina. On Oct. 24, 1947 she was united in marriage to Eric Forsberg. The couple settled into farming in the Round Lake district, south of Dubuc. Mary was a very hard working individual, who helped in all aspects of the farming operation and worked right alongside Eric. She milked cows, helped during seeding and harvest, was always preparing meals and doing baking, she kept a large garden and enjoyed tending to her flower beds in the summer months. Mary was also involved in her community, working at many functions with various community groups, including the Freedhome Ladies Club and the Dubuc United Church Women’s Association. In the late 1970s Mary and Eric retired from active farming and moved into Dubuc. On March 16, 2006 Eric passed away, and following that time Mary continued to maintain her independence. She eventually moved into the Dubuc Senior’s Residences, where she resided for four years before moving to the Gladstone Senior’s Residence in Yorkton. She resided there until her passing on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She was 93 years of age. Predeceased by her parents; her son, Gary (Feb. 2019); and by seven sisters and her one brother. She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sandra Forsberg of Saskatoon; Gary’s son, Dallas (Danya) Forsberg and their daughter Sierra of Regina; two sisters, Judy Talbot of Bangor and Joey Elliott of Saskatoon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and her many other relatives and friends. The funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Crystal Bailey, B.TH. officiating. Music played was: I Dreamed A Dream and Amazing Grace. Following the memorial luncheon, the interment took place in the Dubuc Cemetery with Dallas and Bryan Forsberg, Tony Seidle, John Hedstrom, Carter Bailey and Dennis Toth serving as the casketbearers. Condolences can be left at baileysfuneralhome.com