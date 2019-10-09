UPDATE: One vehicle located; search continues for murder suspects

RCMP officers have located the 2017 Hyundai Santa FE SUV on the Big Island First Nation on Oct. 9, 2019.

Officers continue to search for a 1996 grey Chevrolet Lumina four-door car with the Saskatchewan license plate 077LPV.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jonathan Dufraine who is now charged with one count of Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 of the Criminal Code.

Officers continue to seek assistance from the public for any information of Dufraine's whereabouts, or the two missing vehicles involved in the incident.

There have been no new sightings of Dufraine and no new information to indicate his final destination. Dufraine has made no contact with friends or family since he was last seen. This is unusual behaviour and investigators have concern for his well-being.

Dufraine is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

All Saskatchewan RCMP officers continue to be on the lookout for Dufraine.

If you have any information concerning Dufraine’s whereabouts, or the two vehicles, call your local police detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.