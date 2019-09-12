Broadview Union Hospital Emergency Department Update

This important public service announcement is for residents of the area serviced by the Broadview Union Hospital.

Due to the inability to provide reliable and consistent lab/diagnostic and physician services at the Broadview Union Hospital, the Broadview Union Hospital emergency department and acute care services will remain closed for an undetermined period.

Read the rest of this release on Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website:

https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2019/September/Broadview-Union-Hospital-ED-Update.aspx