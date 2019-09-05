Schlamp, Mathilda

The funeral service for the late Mathilda Schlamp of Grenfell, Sask., was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Grenfell, Sask., with Rev. Bob Wilson officiating, assisted by Rev. Ryan Bak.

Interment followed in St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Cemetery, with her grandsons, Daryn Schlamp, Ryan Schick, Bradley Schlamp, Jared Schlamp, Kyle Schlamp, Derek Cole and Regan Cole acting as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, friends so wishing, were asked to make contributions to Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Box 730, Grenfell, Sask., S0G 2B0, as tokens of remembrance.

Arrangements were entrusted to Tubman Cremation and Funeral Home, Wolseley, Sask.

Tillie Schlamp was born Mathilda Margaretha Hoffman on Nov. 10, 1921 in the Grenfell district. She attended Sim School up to Grade 11, followed by a one-year community course at Grenfell High School.

In 1943, she married Rev. John Schlamp and moved to Marengo, Iowa. In 1944 they moved back to Grenfell making it their permanent home. Tillie was a full time homemaker until 1975, when having raised her family of six children, went to work as a postal clerk at Grenfell Post Office, a position she held until retiring in July 1983.

Tillie dedicated her life to her family and serving the Lord by being a passionate and active member of her church.

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, Mathilda Schlamp, widow of Rev. John Schlamp, late of Lakeside Home, Wolseley, and formerly of Grenfell, Sask., passed away at the age of 97 years with family by her side.

She was predeceased by her husband John; parents, Karl and Katharina Hoffman; brothers, Jacob (Hilda) and Philip (Minnie); sisters, Wilhelmina, Mary (John Wolfe) and Elizabeth (Jacob Krembil).

Tillie is survived by her children: Duane (Ingrid), Daryl (Shirley), Valerie (Wilfred) Schick, Leroy (Gail), David (Wendy) and Carmen (Mervin) Cole; 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Lynn); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom will be forever missed and her memory cherished always. Rest in peace!

Safely Home

I am home in heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

In this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safety home in heaven at last.

There is work still waiting for you,

So you must not idly stand;

Do it now, while life remaineth –

You shall rest in God’s own land.

When that work is all completed,

He will gently call you Home;

Oh, the rapture of that meeting,

Oh, the joy to see you come!