New children’s hospital celebrates grand opening

The new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) in Saskatoon was showcased today, as partners achieved their vision of having Saskatchewan children and expectant mothers receive exceptional health care closer to home.

The JPCH will officially open to patients on September 29, when all pediatric and maternal inpatients will move in from Royal University Hospital and new admissions will be accepted.

Premier Scott Moe was joined by lead donor Jim Pattison, representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, donors and community members to celebrate the official grand opening of the hospital.

“The grand opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital marks the culmination of a decade’s worth of hard work and determination that started with a simple vision: providing world-class health care for Saskatchewan children and families for generations,” Moe said. “This state of the art facility will provide hope and healing, and will have an impact on Saskatchewan that is sure to extend far beyond the walls of this hospital.”

Almost 60 pediatric specialists, sub-specialists and surgeons are working in more than 20 specialties at the 176-bed hospital.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be part of this exciting vision that made the children’s hospital a reality to serve the health care needs for children and their families in the province of Saskatchewan,” donor Jim Pattison said.

“I'm so excited for the opening of our new hospital because families will have a state-of-the-art facility with family-centered care to make the hospital experience not so scary and feel more like home for kids who need it,” 2019 Champion Child Blake Wheeler said.

“This hospital is the culmination of a vision and commitment of numerous individuals – the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation staff and donors, the Government of Saskatchewan, hundreds of health care staff, physicians and leaders,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said. “Together, with the important input and support of Saskatchewan families, you have collectively brought us to this historic moment. Thank you to each and every person who played a part in this aspiring journey – everyone, in their own unique way, has left their valued imprint on this facility. This impressive hospital will play an integral role in the provincial health care landscape for generations to come, serving Saskatchewan’s children and pregnant women, all because many contributed to make this happen. This is truly a grassroots made in Saskatchewan success story.”

“Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation is grateful to celebrate the true Saskatchewan spirit of the thousands who generously gave, making certain that a dedicated maternal and children’s hospital became a reality in our province,” Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation President and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane said. “Our Foundation is dedicated to connecting care across the province and ensuring Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is known for its world-class excellence because Saskatchewan deserves the very best in maternal and pediatric care today, and in the future.”

The total capital cost for the JPCH is $285.9 million. The province provided about $257 million in capital costs, while the JPCH Foundation and donor contributions totalled about $75 million for capital costs ($28.3 million), hospital equipment and furniture ($46.6 million).

The 2019-20 Provincial Budget provides $9.6 million to finalize information technology needs and an additional $23 million to support operations when the hospital opens later this month.



The number of licensed pediatricians has nearly doubled in Saskatchewan since 2007, from 62 to 122.