RCMP seek armed and dangerous suspect

The arrests of two suspects north of Regina yesterday afternoon and one suspect the previous evening, were the result of several violent incidents that occurred over the last few days.

On Wednesday, May 22 at 3:45 pm, Punnichy RCMP received a complaint of a shooting near a residence on the Muskowekwan First Nation. The suspects, driving a stolen Ford Explorer, struck a male that was on foot and then shot him with a firearm.

Donnely Nanaquewetung (dob 1993-07-03) from Regina, SK, has been charged and is wanted for the following offences:

Attempted Murder – Sec. 239(1)(b) C.C.

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle – Sec. 320 C.C.

Possession of Firearm in a Vehicle – Sec. 94 C.C.

Donnely Nanaquetung is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are encouraged not to approach him and contact your local police service if he is located.

Later the same day around 6:00 pm, a Grey Explorer was reported driving erratically near the Marijuana dispensary on the Muscowpetung First Nation. The originally reported suspect vehicle could not be located, but a different stolen vehicle was observed and the lone male occupant was arrested for Possession of Stolen property.

Tyler Layne Gambler (dob 1998-09-18) of Muscowpetung First Nation is charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Breach of Probation.

On Thursday, May 23, there was an altercation at the gas station on the Piapot First Nation. Two adult males in a vehicle stolen from Pilot Butte were observed in a verbal altercation with two other males that escalated into a physical confrontation with a machete as a weapon. One adult male victim was struck with the machete by one of the suspects. The victim of the machete injury was immediately taken by family members to hospital in Regina. The second male fled with his family to the Muscowpetung First Nation. The suspects chased the vehicle to the medical clinic on the Muscowpetung First Nation, attempting to ram it off the road several times. Once at the clinic, the male was able to create distance from the suspects by fleeing into the clinic. The suspects then stole his vehicle and fled the scene in the second newly acquired stolen vehicle. The suspects now had two stolen vehicles and the police were flooding the area.

Both of the suspects were arrested in the two stolen vehicles at separate times after two different pursuits. One ended on Hwy 6 outside of Regina in the northbound lanes. The other pursuit ended after the suspect rolled the stolen vehicle in a field. No injuries were reported during these arrests. Officers from all of the surrounding detachments, Regina Police Service, Regina Police Canine, and RCMP Air Service Units were involved in the search and arrests.

Two adult males are facing several charges:

Dereck Ewan Pasap (dob 1992-06-03)

Operate a motor vehicle while being pursued by a Peace Officer and fail to stop (Sec. 320.17 c.c.)

Two counts of Dangerous Driving (Sec. 320.13(1)

Possession of Stolen Property (Sec. 354(1)(a)

Robbery (Sec. 344)

Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose (Sec. 88(2)cc)

Four counts of Breach of Recog. under sec. 810 (Sec. 811 c.c.)

Jamie Ray William Munroe (dob 1995-04-06)

Assault with a weapon (Sec. 267(a)cc)

Assault with a weapon (Sec. 267(a)cc)

Assault causing bodily harm (Sec. 267(b)cc)

Robbery (sec. 344)

Two counts of Dangerous driving (320.13(1)cc)

Operate a motor vehicle while being pursued by a Peace Officer and fail to stop (Sec. 320.17 c.c.);

Operate a motor vehicle while being prohibited from doing so (Sec. 320.18(1)(a) cc)

Possession of stolen property (sec. 354(1)(a)cc)

Four counts of Breach of Recog. under sec. 810 (Sec. 811 c.c.)

The next court appearance form Pasap and Munroe will be on May 31 at Provincial Court in Regina.

