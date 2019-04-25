Man drowns at Kamsack Golf Course

RCMP from Kamsack Detachment and the RCMP Under Water Recovery Team are on the scene of a drowning that happened late Tuesday afternoon. The RCMP and Kamsack Fire Department were called to the shores of the river at the Kamsack Golf Course for persons in distress.

When police and fire personal arrived there was a 44-year-old female attempting to rescue a 30-year-old male who was hanging from a log at the dam. Police and Fire and bystanders attempted to save the male and then the female when she fell into the water trying to assist the male. The female was retrieved from the water, but rescuers lost sight of the male as he went under the water. The male is now believed to be deceased and lost in the turbulent current created around the dam.

The Under Water Recovery Team in on scene and attempted to retrieve the male from the dangerous waters and is also searching the shore lines down the Assiniboine River.